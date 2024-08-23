Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: New MTR train in service to celebrate the history of Hong Kong's railway system

August 23, 2024_ A refurbished train in the historic red and white livery of the 1970s began carrying passengers yesterday, marking a moment of...

China: New MTR train in service to celebrate the history of Hong Kong's railway system
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ A refurbished train in the historic red and white livery of the 1970s began carrying passengers yesterday, marking a moment of celebration for the MTR Corporation of Hong Kong. The train represents the fifth and final type of the first-generation trains built in 1979, now retired from service. The unveiling ceremony was attended by MTR staff and the council, who welcomed the train with enthusiasm. The MTR Corporation has planned to run the train for a month, offering passengers a glimpse into the past of Hong Kong's rail system. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. The MTR Corporation operates Hong Kong's public transport system, known for its efficiency and punctuality.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hong Kong public transport system operates Hong Kong's New MTR train
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza