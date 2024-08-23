August 23, 2024_ A refurbished train in the historic red and white livery of the 1970s began carrying passengers yesterday, marking a moment of celebration for the MTR Corporation of Hong Kong. The train represents the fifth and final type of the first-generation trains built in 1979, now retired from service. The unveiling ceremony was attended by MTR staff and the council, who welcomed the train with enthusiasm. The MTR Corporation has planned to run the train for a month, offering passengers a glimpse into the past of Hong Kong's rail system. The news was reported by the South China Morning Post. The MTR Corporation operates Hong Kong's public transport system, known for its efficiency and punctuality.