China: New office in Washington to promote economic cooperation with the United States

August 01, 2024_ The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) inaugurated a new office in Washington, DC, to strengthen economic ties between China and the United States. The office will serve as a platform to enhance communication and cooperation between Chinese and US businesses, offering services such as trade policy information and investment opportunities. During the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng highlighted the importance of this step to promote bilateral economic cooperation. CCPIT, founded in 1952, is a national agency dedicated to promoting foreign trade and investment. The news was reported by China Daily. The opening of the office comes as economic relations between the two countries seek to stabilize after years of trade tensions.