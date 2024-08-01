China: New opening of the Tonino Lamborghini Hotel in Hangzhou marks a milestone for Italian luxury

01 August 2024_ Hangzhou inaugurated its second Tonino Lamborghini Hotel facility, a brand that embodies Italian elegance and luxury, located in the center of Hangzhou sports area. This hotel, which stands out for its exclusive design and high-end services, represents an important addition to the city's luxury hospitality landscape, already enriched by other prestigious brands. The new property offers unique experiences, such as rooftop pools and gourmet restaurants, further raising the standards of the hotel industry in China. The news, reported by zjol.com.cn, underlines the growing impact of the Italian brand on the Chinese market, helping to redefine the concept of luxury in the region. With this opening, Hangzhou positions itself as a new point of reference for high-class tourism, attracting visitors looking for exclusive experiences.