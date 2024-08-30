Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: New openings of Italian and British brands in Chongqing

August 30, 2024_ Three prestigious brands, including the Italian Moncler, have opened new boutiques in the 'Firenze Town' shopping mall in Chongqing,...

China: New openings of Italian and British brands in Chongqing
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Three prestigious brands, including the Italian Moncler, have opened new boutiques in the 'Firenze Town' shopping mall in Chongqing, China. The event marks an important fusion of styles, with Anta representing Chinese sporting dynamism, Burberry bringing British charm and Moncler expressing Italian elegance. The openings are accompanied by special promotions, making the mall a reference point for high-fashion shopping. The news is reported by winshang.com. 'Firenze Town' is proposed as a unique shopping experience, with over one hundred international brands, helping to strengthen the ties between Italy and China in the fashion sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
shopping mall mall high fashion shopping Chongqing
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza