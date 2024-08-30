China: New openings of Italian and British brands in Chongqing

August 30, 2024_ Three prestigious brands, including the Italian Moncler, have opened new boutiques in the 'Firenze Town' shopping mall in Chongqing, China. The event marks an important fusion of styles, with Anta representing Chinese sporting dynamism, Burberry bringing British charm and Moncler expressing Italian elegance. The openings are accompanied by special promotions, making the mall a reference point for high-fashion shopping. The news is reported by winshang.com. 'Firenze Town' is proposed as a unique shopping experience, with over one hundred international brands, helping to strengthen the ties between Italy and China in the fashion sector.