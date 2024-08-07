Cerca nel sito
 
China: New plan for an innovative electricity system from 2024 to 2027

07 August 2024_ China has launched an action plan to build a new electricity system between 2024 and 2027, aiming to integrate power and computing...

China: New plan for an innovative electricity system from 2024 to 2027
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ China has launched an action plan to build a new electricity system between 2024 and 2027, aiming to integrate power and computing projects. The plan involves the planning and integration of energy infrastructure and data centers, optimizing the use of renewable resources. Furthermore, we will explore a green energy supply model that promotes local use and transaction management. This initiative was announced by the National Development and Reform Committee, the National Energy Administration and the National Bureau of Statistics, as reported by 21jingji.com. The plan aims to support China's energy transition, a country that is investing significantly in renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.

