Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
China: New plan to modernize the governance system

July 22, 2024_ The central leadership of the Chinese Communist Party has unveiled an ambitious plan to deepen reforms and modernize the country's...

22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 22, 2024_ The central leadership of the Chinese Communist Party has unveiled an ambitious plan to deepen reforms and modernize the country's governance system. The plan, adopted during the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, aims to strengthen high-level openness and self-reliance in science and technology. In addition to economic reforms, the plan focuses on improving management practices and standards in areas such as property rights protection, industrial policies, environmental standards and government administration. High-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative is also promoted, with a particular focus on sustainable development and green projects. China Daily reports it. The plan also highlights the need for further openings and cooperation with international organizations and foreign countries, optimizing the environment for foreign investment.

