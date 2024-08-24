Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: New Policies for Sustainable Development in the Western Sector

August 24, 2024_ The Politburo of the Communist Party of China held a meeting to review new policies to promote sustainable development in western...

China: New Policies for Sustainable Development in the Western Sector
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ The Politburo of the Communist Party of China held a meeting to review new policies to promote sustainable development in western China. The measures focus on environmental protection, economic opening and high-quality development, aiming to strengthen regional development capacity. In addition, the government announced that early rice production reached 563.5 billion kg in 2024, maintaining a stable level for the fourth consecutive year. The source of this information is 21jingji.com. The policies aim to improve the quality of life and support economic growth in less developed regions of China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
western China Cina Sustainable Development in the Western Sector film western
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza