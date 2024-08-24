August 24, 2024_ The Politburo of the Communist Party of China held a meeting to review new policies to promote sustainable development in western China. The measures focus on environmental protection, economic opening and high-quality development, aiming to strengthen regional development capacity. In addition, the government announced that early rice production reached 563.5 billion kg in 2024, maintaining a stable level for the fourth consecutive year. The source of this information is 21jingji.com. The policies aim to improve the quality of life and support economic growth in less developed regions of China.