November 3, 2024_ China will introduce new policies starting Friday, aimed at boosting tourism and strengthening international diplomacy. These measures include incentives for travelers and initiatives to attract foreign visitors, with the aim of revitalizing the post-pandemic economy. Chinese authorities aim to use tourism as a tool to improve diplomatic relations and promote Chinese culture around the world, the Sunday Morning Post reported. The new policies come amid growing attention to the tourism sector, which is key to China's economic recovery.