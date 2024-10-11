China: New Public Data Management System by 2030

October 11, 2024_ China plans to build a comprehensive public data management system by 2030, according to a new plan from the Communist Party Central Committee and the State Council. The document, released Thursday, stipulates that the country will take a leadership role in managing this vital resource, setting clear rules for its disclosure. While some local governments and agencies have already started sharing public data, the goal is to create a unified and standardized system, with a focus on staff training and infrastructure construction, the South China Morning Post reported. The plan represents a significant step toward greater transparency and efficiency in China's public information management.