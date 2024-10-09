China: New record turnover for Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges

October 8, 2024_ The combined turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges reached 3.45 trillion yuan (about 487.92 billion U.S. dollars) on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 2.59 trillion yuan set on September 30. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 4.59% to close at 3,489.78 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index rose 9.17% to close at 11,495.1 points. The CSI 300, which includes Chinese blue-chip stocks, jumped more than 10% intraday to close up 6%. Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, expressed confidence in achieving the annual growth targets, Shanghai Daily reported. Chinese stocks continue to show signs of recovery, supported by improving market sentiment and favorable economic policies.