China: New Roadmap for Smart and Connected Vehicles

October 21, 2024_ China is developing a new roadmap for the smart and connected vehicle industry, aiming for major breakthroughs in driving automation and high-tech supply chains. Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said the ministry will promote a development plan for the industry, which is considered a key driver of the country's economic growth. Industry experts stressed the importance of global cooperation for the success of this initiative, China Daily reported. With its growing automotive industry, China aims to become a world leader in autonomous and connected vehicle technology.