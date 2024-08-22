Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
China: New school part of mega housing project in Sai Sha

August 22, 2024_ A new housing project in Sai Sha, southern China, will include the construction of a school to meet the needs of the growing local...

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ A new housing project in Sai Sha, southern China, will include the construction of a school to meet the needs of the growing local population. The residential development, promoted by a major developer, aims to create an integrated environment for families and students. The school will be designed to offer high-quality education and adequate space for educational and recreational activities. The initiative represents a significant step towards sustainable urban planning in the region, the South China Morning Post reports. The Sai Sha project is part of a broader trend in China, where there is an effort to improve educational infrastructure in conjunction with urban expansion.

southern China housing project scuola school
