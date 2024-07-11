Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
China: New strategic partnership with Guinea-Bissau

July 11, 2024_ China and Guinea-Bissau have elevated their relations to a strategic partnership. The announcement was made during talks between...

11 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
July 11, 2024_ China and Guinea-Bissau have elevated their relations to a strategic partnership. The announcement was made during talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo in Beijing. Xi emphasized strengthening mutual political trust and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, expressing China's support for Guinea-Bissau's independent development. China is committed to cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, mining and infrastructure, under the umbrella of the Belt and Road Initiative. China Daily reports it. The partnership aims to promote Guinea-Bissau's national development and strengthen China-Africa ties.

