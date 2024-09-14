China: New tax measures for e-commerce platforms

September 14, 2024_ China has announced new tax measures that eliminate duty exemptions for e-commerce platforms. This move is aimed at ensuring greater fairness in the market and supporting the government's tax revenue. The new rules will apply to all transactions made through major e-commerce platforms, significantly impacting the sector. Chinese authorities hope that these measures will encourage fairer competition and greater tax compliance. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. E-commerce platforms in China, such as Alibaba and JD.com, are among the largest in the world and play a crucial role in the country's economy.