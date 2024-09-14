Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: New tax measures for e-commerce platforms

September 14, 2024_ China has announced new tax measures that eliminate duty exemptions for e-commerce platforms. This move is aimed at ensuring...

China: New tax measures for e-commerce platforms
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ China has announced new tax measures that eliminate duty exemptions for e-commerce platforms. This move is aimed at ensuring greater fairness in the market and supporting the government's tax revenue. The new rules will apply to all transactions made through major e-commerce platforms, significantly impacting the sector. Chinese authorities hope that these measures will encourage fairer competition and greater tax compliance. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. E-commerce platforms in China, such as Alibaba and JD.com, are among the largest in the world and play a crucial role in the country's economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina duty free duty commercio elettronico
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza