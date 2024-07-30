China: New trend among young people towards rural life

30 July 2024_ A growing number of young people are abandoning Shanghai's busy city life to seek opportunities in rural areas, giving rise to a phenomenon known as 'new farmers'. These young people engage in agriculture and other rural activities, finding a way to relax and thrive in a quieter environment and in contact with nature. Experts warn that this movement could help revitalize rural areas and promote sustainable development. The news is reported by China Daily. This trend reflects a desire for a slower pace of life and a deeper connection with the natural environment.