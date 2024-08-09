China: Nightlife Tourism Booms, Measures to Stimulate Economic Growth

09 August 2024_ Night tourism in China is experiencing a significant increase, with cities such as Taizhou and Beijing attracting large numbers of visitors. In the first half of 2024, consumption in travel and food services increased by 59.9% and 21.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year. The State Council announced 20 specific measures to stimulate consumer spending in various sectors, including culture and entertainment. These initiatives follow a high-level meeting of the Chinese Communist Party, which outlined reforms to promote high-quality economic growth. The news is reported by en.people.cn. China is aiming for a more open and sustainable economy, with a focus on innovative sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy.