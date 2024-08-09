Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Nightlife Tourism Booms, Measures to Stimulate Economic Growth

09 August 2024_ Night tourism in China is experiencing a significant increase, with cities such as Taizhou and Beijing attracting large numbers of...

China: Nightlife Tourism Booms, Measures to Stimulate Economic Growth
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ Night tourism in China is experiencing a significant increase, with cities such as Taizhou and Beijing attracting large numbers of visitors. In the first half of 2024, consumption in travel and food services increased by 59.9% and 21.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year. The State Council announced 20 specific measures to stimulate consumer spending in various sectors, including culture and entertainment. These initiatives follow a high-level meeting of the Chinese Communist Party, which outlined reforms to promote high-quality economic growth. The news is reported by en.people.cn. China is aiming for a more open and sustainable economy, with a focus on innovative sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
high level meeting night tourism in China August Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza