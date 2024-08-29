China: Northeast Summer Tourism Rises Thanks to Natural Resources

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
August 28, 2024_ After a successful winter season, summer tourism in northeast China is experiencing a significant increase. The region's tourist...

29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ After a successful winter season, summer tourism in northeast China is experiencing a significant increase. The region's tourist attractions, famous for their winter scenery, are now attracting visitors with pleasant summer weather and rich biodiversity. Local authorities have developed a dual tourism image, promoting both winter activities and summer destinations, to balance economic growth with ecological protection. This approach has led to a significant increase in the number of tourists during the summer months. This news is reported by news.cn. The northeast region of China is known for its abundant ice and snow resources, as well as high forest cover, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.

