Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
China: Nutella launches its new product line with a Chinese name

07 August 2024_ The Nutella brand, part of the Ferrero group, presented its new product line with the Chinese name "意榛滋" (Yì zhēn zī) on August 6 in...

China: Nutella launches its new product line with a Chinese name
07 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ The Nutella brand, part of the Ferrero group, presented its new product line with the Chinese name "意榛滋" (Yì zhēn zī) on August 6 in Guangzhou. This initiative marks the entry of the full Nutella range into the Chinese market, with an initial launch in the South China region. Nutella, famous for its hazelnut cream, was created by founder Pietro Ferrero, who innovated by combining chocolate and Piedmontese hazelnuts. The new line includes biscuits and spreads, designed to suit the tastes of Chinese consumers, as reported by donews.com. The products will be available in physical stores and on online platforms starting in September, highlighting Ferrero's commitment to meeting the needs of the local market.

The Nutella brand includes biscuits Ferrero SpA nutella
