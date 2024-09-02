China: Nutella launches its new product line with a Chinese name

September 2, 2024_ The Ferrero Group's Nutella brand has unveiled its new product line under the Chinese name "意榛滋" (Yì zhān zī) in Guangzhou. This event marks the entry of the full Nutella range into the Chinese market, starting from the South China region, and celebrates the 60th anniversary of the brand. Nutella, originally created by founder Pietro Ferrero, combines Italian hazelnuts with cocoa, becoming a symbol of Italian sweetness in the world. The news was reported by chinatradenews.com.cn. The new line includes biscuits and a spreadable cream, designed to suit the tastes of Chinese consumers, highlighting Ferrero's commitment to bringing the flavor of Italy to China.