Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Nutella launches its new product line with a Chinese name

September 2, 2024_ The Ferrero Group's Nutella brand has unveiled its new product line under the Chinese name "意榛滋" (Yì zhān zī) in Guangzhou. This...

China: Nutella launches its new product line with a Chinese name
02 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ The Ferrero Group's Nutella brand has unveiled its new product line under the Chinese name "意榛滋" (Yì zhān zī) in Guangzhou. This event marks the entry of the full Nutella range into the Chinese market, starting from the South China region, and celebrates the 60th anniversary of the brand. Nutella, originally created by founder Pietro Ferrero, combines Italian hazelnuts with cocoa, becoming a symbol of Italian sweetness in the world. The news was reported by chinatradenews.com.cn. The new line includes biscuits and a spreadable cream, designed to suit the tastes of Chinese consumers, highlighting Ferrero's commitment to bringing the flavor of Italy to China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chinese name The Ferrero Group's Nutella brand Chinese market griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza