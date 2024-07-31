31 July 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid an official visit to China from 27 to 31 July 2024, at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. During his stay, Meloni discussed economic and cultural cooperation between Italy and China, two countries with a long history of exchanges and friendship. The visit marks an important stage in the strengthening of bilateral relations, with Italy confirming itself as China's fourth trading partner in the European Union. The news was reported by news.china.com.cn, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the two nations. The year 2024 also marks the twentieth anniversary of the strategic partnership between Italy and China, a significant moment for both nations.