China: Online healthcare sector in crisis after years of growth

July 16, 2024_ After nearly a decade of ups and downs, China's online medical services industry is facing a critical juncture that will determine its future. Despite technological advances and growing demand for healthcare, the market, worth nearly 380 billion yuan ($52.2 billion), is struggling to find sustainable business models. The situation is aggravated by the slowdown of the Chinese economy and the cooling of the capital market. Currently, over 360 million people use online health consultation, disease management and web pharmacy services. Caixinglobal.com reports it. The future of the sector will depend on the ability of companies to adapt and innovate in an increasingly difficult economic context.