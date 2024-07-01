China: Online posts deleted and accounts closed after the death of a woman who defended students in Suzhou

July 1, 2024_ Online posts have been deleted and accounts closed following the death of a woman defending students in Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu province, China. The woman, who lost her life while trying to protect students from an attack, has become a symbol of courage and sacrifice. Chinese authorities have taken steps to limit the spread of information and commentary on the incident by removing content from social media. This has raised concerns about freedom of expression and information transparency in China. The South China Morning Post reports it. The incident attracted international attention, highlighting tensions between government control and freedom of information in the country.