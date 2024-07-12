Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
China: Open exhibition on ancient Greece with finds from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples

11 July 2024_ An exhibition themed on ancient Greece was inaugurated on Wednesday in Hefei, in the Chinese province of Anhui. The exhibition features...

China: Open exhibition on ancient Greece with finds from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
11 July 2024_ An exhibition themed on ancient Greece was inaugurated on Wednesday in Hefei, in the Chinese province of Anhui. The exhibition features over 100 Greek cultural artifacts from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, Italy. The exhibition offers Chinese visitors the opportunity to admire historical artefacts of great value, underlining the importance of cultural collaboration between Italy and China. The event represents a cultural bridge between the two nations, promoting knowledge and appreciation of European historical heritage in China. The website english.news.cn reports it. The exhibition will remain open to the public until the end of the year, offering numerous educational and interactive activities for visitors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
