Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
China: Opening a New Chapter for Modernization Through International Opening

August 27, 2024_ The Third Plenary Session of the Twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of China highlighted the importance of opening up as the...

China: Opening a New Chapter for Modernization Through International Opening
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ The Third Plenary Session of the Twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of China highlighted the importance of opening up as the defining feature of China's modernization. Starting from August 26, CCTV launched a series of reports titled "China's Big Market, New Opportunities for the World". The session highlighted the need to promote international cooperation and build an open economy at a higher level by leveraging China's vast market. The source of this information is news.cctv.com. The initiative aims to strengthen China's position as a global hub for innovation and economic cooperation, attracting foreign investment and talent.

