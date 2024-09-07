06 September 2024_ The Padua police arrested two Chinese entrepreneurs accused of illegal intermediation and labor exploitation, as part of the operation called "Trousers". The investigation, launched in January 2022, revealed a serious system of exploitation involving workers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and China, forced to work in inhumane conditions for wages well below the legal minimum. The workers, some of whom were irregular, were forced to work up to 14 hours a day for just 5 euros an hour, in unsafe environments. The news, reported by xinouzhou.com, highlights the growing attention of the Italian authorities towards undeclared work and exploitative conditions in the manufacturing sector. The operation also led to the seizure of assets worth approximately 400,000 euros, underlining the commitment of the Italian justice system in the fight against these illicit practices.