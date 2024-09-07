Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Operation against illegal work in Padua involves Chinese entrepreneurs

06 September 2024_ The Padua police arrested two Chinese entrepreneurs accused of illegal intermediation and labor exploitation, as part of the...

China: Operation against illegal work in Padua involves Chinese entrepreneurs
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ The Padua police arrested two Chinese entrepreneurs accused of illegal intermediation and labor exploitation, as part of the operation called "Trousers". The investigation, launched in January 2022, revealed a serious system of exploitation involving workers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and China, forced to work in inhumane conditions for wages well below the legal minimum. The workers, some of whom were irregular, were forced to work up to 14 hours a day for just 5 euros an hour, in unsafe environments. The news, reported by xinouzhou.com, highlights the growing attention of the Italian authorities towards undeclared work and exploitative conditions in the manufacturing sector. The operation also led to the seizure of assets worth approximately 400,000 euros, underlining the commitment of the Italian justice system in the fight against these illicit practices.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lavoro The Padua sistema work in
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza