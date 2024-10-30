Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Operation against irregular work in Fucecchio also involves Chinese citizens

October 29, 2024_ On October 28, 2024, authorities in Fucecchio, Italy, conducted a joint operation to combat irregular work and safety violations,...

China: Operation against irregular work in Fucecchio also involves Chinese citizens
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ On October 28, 2024, authorities in Fucecchio, Italy, conducted a joint operation to combat irregular work and safety violations, involving several police forces. During checks in eight companies of a former match factory, 53 workers were identified, 50 of whom were of Chinese origin, with three of them in illegal situations. The operation led to the discovery of serious safety violations, including the presence of non-compliant LPG cylinders, and saw the opening of legal proceedings against some companies. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the importance of workplace safety and legality also for Chinese workers in Italy. This initiative is part of a broader program to ensure safety in the logistics and fashion sectors, crucial for the Tuscan economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italia some companies authorities in Fucecchio combat irregular work
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza