China: Operation against irregular work in Fucecchio also involves Chinese citizens

October 29, 2024_ On October 28, 2024, authorities in Fucecchio, Italy, conducted a joint operation to combat irregular work and safety violations, involving several police forces. During checks in eight companies of a former match factory, 53 workers were identified, 50 of whom were of Chinese origin, with three of them in illegal situations. The operation led to the discovery of serious safety violations, including the presence of non-compliant LPG cylinders, and saw the opening of legal proceedings against some companies. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the importance of workplace safety and legality also for Chinese workers in Italy. This initiative is part of a broader program to ensure safety in the logistics and fashion sectors, crucial for the Tuscan economy.