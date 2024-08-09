China: Optimism for C919 jet certification in Europe

09 August 2024_ European regulators have given positive feedback after a field visit to the Chinese-made C919 passenger jet, raising hopes for its certification in Europe in 2024. A delegation from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) spent a week in Shanghai to assess the C919's systems, conducting tests and flight simulations. During the compliance demonstrations, the plane had to demonstrate that it met regulatory requirements for its structure, systems and crew training. This step is the longest and most complex phase of the certification process, the South China Morning Post reports. The C919 is a passenger jet developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and represents a major step for China in the commercial aviation sector.