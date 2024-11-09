China: OTB Group closes several stores of its fashion brands

November 8, 2024_ OTB Group, a well-known Italian brand, is facing difficulties in China, closing several stores of its brands, including Maison Margiela and Marni. Recently, stores have closed in Shanghai, Hong Kong and other cities, while the Jil Sander brand has followed suit. The group's chairman, Renzo Rosso, indicated that the crisis in the sector could further delay the company's stock market listing. The news, reported by jiemian.com, highlights the challenges that Italian brands are facing in the Chinese market, where demand for luxury is declining. OTB Group, which has been trying to expand its presence in China, is now facing a reality of closures and restructuring.