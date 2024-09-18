Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
China: Over 6 Billion Trips Expected in the Country During Mid-Autumn Festival

September 18, 2024_ During the recent Mid-Autumn Festival, China saw a significant increase in travel, with over 6 billion people traveling across...

18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ During the recent Mid-Autumn Festival, China saw a significant increase in travel, with over 6 billion people traveling across the country. The Ministry of Transportation reported that the average daily travel volume exceeded 2.05 billion, up 28.2% from the previous year. Despite the holiday, many workers on important national projects chose to stay at work, contributing to the development of vital infrastructure. The source of this information is cyol.com. In addition, the Festival saw widespread participation in rail and air transportation, with a significant increase in air traffic, especially in major city hubs.

