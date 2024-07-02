Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
China: Over 6 thousand kg of drug chemicals seized in Italy
02 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

1 July 2024_ Italian authorities have announced the seizure of over 6 thousand kg of chemical substances from China, usable for the production of ecstasy and other drugs, with an estimated market value of over 6.76 billion dollars. Italy's Guardia di Finanza said the two shipments contained enough drug precursors to produce more than 63 million ecstasy tablets. The operation, which lasted two years and was conducted in collaboration with Eurojust, led to the arrest of two Chinese citizens and the investigation of an Italian entrepreneur. The investigation began in 2022, when police intercepted a suspicious shipment at Malpensa airport, declared as polyester coating powder. ntdtv.com reports it. Dutch authorities subsequently seized further quantities of drug precursors, ketamine and cannabis, while in Italy another 4,000 kg of PMK were found in a warehouse.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
enough drug precursors other drugs droga drug
