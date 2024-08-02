China: Pan Zhanle sets new world record in 100 meters freestyle at Paris 2024 Olympics

02 August 2024_ Young Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle broke his own world record by winning the gold medal in the 100 meters freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With a time of 46.40 seconds, Pan surpassed his previous best of 46.80 seconds established at the world championships in Doha. His victory represents a major milestone for the Chinese team, which was seeking to break a string of disappointments in swimming competitions. Pan underlined the importance of this victory to demonstrate that Chinese athletes can also excel in disciplines other than their traditionally strong ones. The news is reported by China Daily. Pan, 19, has completed rigorous doping tests, confirming his integrity and commitment to clean sport.