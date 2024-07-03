Cerca nel sito
 
China: Panda diplomacy strengthens international relations

July 3, 2024_ During a visit to the Adelaide Zoo in Australia, Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of panda diplomacy in building trust and...

03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ During a visit to the Adelaide Zoo in Australia, Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of panda diplomacy in building trust and friendship between China and other countries. Pandas, often called 'ambassadors', have been sent to various countries as a symbol of goodwill and cooperation. Over the years, these pandas have attracted millions of visitors and contributed to a better understanding of Chinese culture and values. The success of panda diplomacy is evident in the strong relationships China has built with countries around the world. China Daily reports it. This initiative demonstrated how wildlife can be a powerful tool for cultural diplomacy.

