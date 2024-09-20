Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
China: Paolo Giulierini presents his work in Beijing on historical connections with Italy

September 19, 2024_ Paolo Giulierini, director of the Museum of the Etruscan Academy and the city of Cortona, returned to Beijing to launch the...

20 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ Paolo Giulierini, director of the Museum of the Etruscan Academy and the city of Cortona, returned to Beijing to launch the Chinese edition of his book "Stupor Mundi", which explores the historical connections between ancient China and the Roman Empire. During the presentation, Giulierini stressed the importance of intensifying cultural exchanges between China and Italy, highlighting the historical riches of both nations. The director has organized nearly 30 exhibitions in Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan, focusing on Roman culture, especially Pompeii. The news was reported by chinadaily.com.cn. This event represents an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and China, promoting greater mutual understanding of each other's histories.

