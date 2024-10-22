China: People's Bank Launches Swap Operations to Stabilize Financial Market

October 22, 2024_ The People's Bank of China launched the first inter-financial institution swap operation, with an amount of 500 billion yuan and an allotment rate of 20 basis points. In addition, the first guaranteed repurchase transaction under this program, using government bonds as collateral, was completed. The government also announced a press conference to discuss foreign exchange reserve data for the first three quarters of 2024. The news is reported by 21jingji.com. These measures are aimed at strengthening the stability of China's financial market in an uncertain global economic environment.