China: People's Bank steps up fight against money laundering through cryptocurrencies

August 21, 2024_ The People's Bank of China has launched a tough anti-money laundering campaign, focusing on cryptocurrencies and virtual currencies used in online games. The central bank has identified several cases where these virtual assets have been used for illicit activities and is working with law enforcement agencies to crack down on such practices. This initiative is part of a broader effort to combat financial crimes and ensure the stability of the national financial system. The bank stressed the importance of maintaining financial market integrity amid the growing use of digital currencies. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. China, with its large population and growing interest in cryptocurrencies, is facing significant challenges in monitoring and regulating the use of these assets.