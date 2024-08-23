China: Pet-friendly travel market grows with pet owners

August 23, 2024_ China's pet-friendly travel market is experiencing significant growth, with a forecast to reach 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) by 2025. More and more pet owners are willing to spend more to travel with their furry friends, prompting travel agencies to offer pet-friendly services. Several accommodations and airlines, such as China Southern Airlines, are introducing pet-friendly options, while new apps and pet-friendly travel insurance policies are emerging on the market. The source of this information is China Daily. This trend reflects a cultural shift in China, where pets are increasingly considered members of the family.