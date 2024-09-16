China: Philippine vessel retreats after warnings from Chinese authorities in South China Sea

September 16, 2024_ A Philippine vessel illegally anchored in the South China Sea has left the area after repeated warnings from Chinese authorities. The vessel was located near Ren’ai Reef and violated Chinese maritime regulations, according to the China Coast Guard. The vessel withdrew after Chinese authorities issued several warnings and took necessary measures to ensure maritime law enforcement, China Daily reported. The South China Sea is a disputed territory between several countries, including China, which claims sovereignty over much of the region.