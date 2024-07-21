China: Piedmont is aiming at the Chinese market with new strategies

21 July 2024_ Paolo Bongioanni, Councilor for Commerce, Agriculture, Food and Parks of the Piedmont Region, has announced new initiatives to effectively enter the Chinese market. The announcement took place during a meeting with the delegation of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Italy, held at Palazzo Piemonte. Bongioanni underlined the importance of the Chinese market for Piedmontese products, in particular for high-quality wines and agricultural products. He also announced that new promotional strategies will be presented at the Salone del Gusto and Vinitaly. xinouzhou.com reports it. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Italy, founded in 2021 in Milan, supports Italian companies interested in exporting to China and Chinese companies investing in Italy.