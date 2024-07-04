Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
14:30
China: Pietro De Laurentis promotes Chinese calligraphy in Italy

4 July 2024_ Pietro De Laurentis, Italian sinologist and professor at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, recently compared the famous Chinese...

04 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

4 July 2024_ Pietro De Laurentis, Italian sinologist and professor at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, recently compared the famous Chinese calligraphic text 'Preface to the Orchid Pavilion' by Wang Xizhi to Leonardo da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa'. This comparison aroused great interest during an event organized by the Association of Chinese Calligraphers. De Laurentis, who has dedicated over 20 years to the study of Chinese calligraphy, underlined the importance of making this art form known to the Western public. The news was reported by gmw.cn. De Laurentis published numerous works in Italian, English and Chinese, significantly contributing to the spread of Chinese calligraphic culture in the West.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
