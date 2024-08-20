Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
China: Pietro Semproni, Italian fashion expert, promotes fashion industry in Shenzhen

August 19, 2024_ Pietro Semproni, an Italian fashion expert, shared his experience during Shenzhen Fashion Week, helping to train students at...

20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Pietro Semproni, an Italian fashion expert, shared his experience during Shenzhen Fashion Week, helping to train students at Istituto Marangoni. With over twenty years of experience in the industry, Semproni emphasized the importance of supply chain management in the fashion business, an aspect that is often overlooked. His lecture provided students with practical skills that are essential for success in the industry, helping to position Shenzhen as a leader in the Chinese fashion industry. The news was reported by newsgd.com. Semproni, now a restaurant entrepreneur, continues to maintain a connection with Italian culture through his restaurant and catering business in Shenzhen.

