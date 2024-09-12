China: Pinghu City Promotes Its Business Environment in Italy and France

September 12, 2024_ A delegation from Pinghu City recently visited Milan and Paris to promote its business environment and attract investment. During the trip, talks were held with local entrepreneurs to deepen cooperation and strengthen business ties. Pinghu, which has already attracted many European companies, aims to further expand its investment network, with a focus on innovative and technological sectors. The source of this news is jiaxing.gov.cn. Pinghu City, located in Zhejiang Province, is known for its economic and industrial development, and aims to collaborate with Italy, a country renowned for its excellence in design and manufacturing.