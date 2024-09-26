China: PLA launches ICBM for first time in 44 years

September 26, 2024_ China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has conducted its first known launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over the Pacific Ocean in more than four decades. The test of the DF-41 missile, which has a range of 12,000 km and can carry multiple nuclear warheads, took place last month in the South Pacific. The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the launch was successful, with the missile hitting the predetermined area. This marks the first test of an ICBM over the Pacific since the atmospheric test of the DF-5 in 1980, the South China Morning Post reported. The DF-41 is considered one of the world's most advanced ballistic missiles and the test is aimed at verifying the missile's capabilities and strengthening the PLA's strategic deterrence.