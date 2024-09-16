Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
China: Plácido Domingo and Italian talents at the Galaxy Opera Gala in Macao

September 16, 2024_ Renowned Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo will headline the "Galaxy Opera Gala" on October 20 at the Galaxy International Convention...

China: Plácido Domingo and Italian talents at the Galaxy Opera Gala in Macao
16 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ Renowned Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo will headline the "Galaxy Opera Gala" on October 20 at the Galaxy International Convention Center in Macao. The event will feature Domingo performing with the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and three top artists, including Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi and Italian-Chinese soprano Bingbing Wang. The program will include famous arias and duets from operas such as "La Traviata" and "Carmen," celebrating the Italian operatic tradition. The news was reported by ggrasia.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between Italian and Chinese artists in an international context. This gala represents a unique opportunity to promote Italian musical culture in Asia, highlighting the bond between Italy and China in the world of opera.

