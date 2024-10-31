China: Police Blitz in Milan Against Unsafe Toys for Children

October 30, 2024_ The local police of Milan conducted an operation against the sale of toys that do not comply with safety standards, seizing 80,000...

October 30, 2024_ The local police of Milan conducted an operation against the sale of toys that do not comply with safety standards, seizing 80,000 items worth 650,000 euros. The toys, intended for children aged between 0 and 3 years, presented serious risks, despite being marked with the CE mark. The operation involved three warehouses managed by Chinese companies, whose owners were reported for commercial fraud. The news, reported by huarenjie.com, highlights the importance of child safety and the active role of Italian authorities in combating illicit commercial practices.