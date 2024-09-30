China: Pop-up museum 'Italian Design: Champions and Invisible Champions' opens in Shanghai

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ On September 26, 2024, the pop-up museum 'Italian Design: Champions and Invisible Champions' opened in Shanghai during the World Design Cities Conference 2024. The event celebrates 35 globally renowned Italian design brands and the so-called 'invisible champions', lesser-known but equally influential companies. This initiative, the result of a collaboration between the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China and Tongji University, highlights Italy's role as a leader in innovation and design. The source of this news is thepaper.cn. The museum aims to promote Italian culture and economy in China, strengthening the ties between the two countries in the design sector.

