China: Possible acquisitions of Italian automotive brands by Chinese companies

30 July 2024_ Recent speculation indicates that Chinese automotive companies may be interested in purchasing Italian brands such as Innocenti and Autobianchi, rather than Alfa Romeo. Despite rumors of a possible acquisition of Alfa Romeo, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares reiterated that the brand is not for sale. During Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to Beijing, potential Chinese investment in the Italian automotive sector was discussed, but no specific deal for Alfa Romeo was confirmed. The source of this information is mp.ofweek.com. Italy, through its government, is trying to attract Chinese investment to revive historic brands, while Stellantis' financial situation continues to raise concerns.