Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Postal delivery sector to surpass 100 billion parcels in 2024

August 14, 2024_ China's postal delivery industry has reached a new milestone, handling over 100 billion parcels in 2024. This record was achieved...

China: Postal delivery sector to surpass 100 billion parcels in 2024
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ China's postal delivery industry has reached a new milestone, handling over 100 billion parcels in 2024. This record was achieved thanks to the growth of the e-commerce sector and the growing demand for online shopping. The State Post Bureau has implemented measures to improve the efficiency and quality of postal services, using advanced technologies and expanding delivery networks. The Bureau has set a target of 120 billion parcels by the end of the year, aiming to improve service quality and customer satisfaction. The news is reported by China Daily. The industry has also made significant progress in reducing environmental impact by adopting green technologies and practices.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
expanding delivery networks Postal fornitura delivery
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza