China: Postal delivery sector to surpass 100 billion parcels in 2024

August 14, 2024_ China's postal delivery industry has reached a new milestone, handling over 100 billion parcels in 2024. This record was achieved thanks to the growth of the e-commerce sector and the growing demand for online shopping. The State Post Bureau has implemented measures to improve the efficiency and quality of postal services, using advanced technologies and expanding delivery networks. The Bureau has set a target of 120 billion parcels by the end of the year, aiming to improve service quality and customer satisfaction. The news is reported by China Daily. The industry has also made significant progress in reducing environmental impact by adopting green technologies and practices.