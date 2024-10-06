China: Poverty Rises in Hong Kong, Experts Call for Urgent Action

06 October 2024_ A public health expert has warned that poverty in Hong Kong has spread beyond the traditional hard-hit districts, calling for immediate action from the authorities. The expert called for the official poverty line to be restored and urged the public to mobilize to address the problem. Rising poverty poses a significant challenge to Hong Kong society, which has seen rising economic inequality. The news was reported by the Sunday Morning Post, highlighting the need for concrete action to improve the living conditions of citizens. Hong Kong, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, is known for its high cost of living and economic disparities between different social classes.