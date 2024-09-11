China: Premier Li Qiang visits Saudi Arabia, UAE for diplomatic meetings

September 10, 2024_ Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend a high-level meeting with Saudi Arabia from September 10 to 13 at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and will also visit the United Arab Emirates. During his visit, Li Qiang will chair the fourth meeting of the China-Saudi Joint Committee, an important platform for bilateral cooperation. In addition, Chinese Politburo member Wang Yi will attend a BRICS security conference in St. Petersburg at the invitation of the Secretary of the Russian Security Council. These visits highlight China's commitment to strengthening relations with Middle Eastern countries and promoting multilateral cooperation, 81.cn reported, highlighting the strategic importance of such meetings for China and its regional partners.