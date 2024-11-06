China: President Mattarella on official visit to strengthen ties with China

November 5, 2024_ Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay an official visit to China from November 7 to 12 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. During his stay, the two leaders will discuss the future development of Sino-Italian relations, underlining the importance of bilateral cooperation. This visit marks the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, highlighting the high level of Sino-Italian relations. The news was reported by china.org.cn. China stands ready to work with Italy to deepen political trust and promote cultural exchanges, thus contributing to global stability.